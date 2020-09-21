Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €101.00 ($118.82).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €90.96 ($107.01) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €38.59 ($45.40) and a fifty-two week high of €106.20 ($124.94). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €94.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is €83.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.90.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.