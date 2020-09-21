Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €40.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DWNI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €49.50 ($58.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.46 ($49.96).

DWNI opened at €44.45 ($52.29) on Thursday. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.81). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is €39.19.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

