Diamond Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. Diamond has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $5,173.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00004360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001705 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 89.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000064 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.12 or 0.02880243 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,527,156 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

