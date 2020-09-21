Digital Insurance Token Market Cap Hits $353,888.19 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $353,888.19 and $2.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.34 or 0.00843213 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002286 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000649 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

