DigixDAO (DGD) Achieves Market Cap of $10.76 Million

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One DigixDAO token can currently be bought for $72.05 or 0.00657384 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Liqui, Binance and OKEx. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $10.76 million and $52,678.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042470 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00239577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00089216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.90 or 0.01413357 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00216703 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00020373 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 149,391 tokens. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Gate.io, Liqui, OKEx, Radar Relay, Livecoin, Bitbns, AirSwap, BigONE, Binance and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.