Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DIOD. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.67.
Diodes stock opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.18. Diodes has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $59.70.
In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $80,578.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $482,817.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,675,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,974 shares of company stock valued at $11,759,448. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.
About Diodes
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.
Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.