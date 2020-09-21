Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DIOD. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes stock opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.18. Diodes has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $59.70.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.92 million. Diodes had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Diodes will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $80,578.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $482,817.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,675,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,974 shares of company stock valued at $11,759,448. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.