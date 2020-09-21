DMM: Governance (DMG) Price Reaches $0.39 on Major Exchanges

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $17.97 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. One DMM: Governance token can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00003574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00044042 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00042512 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005256 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.15 or 0.04403325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009133 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00056873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00034346 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMM: Governance is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,927,214 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,820,059 tokens. The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com

DMM: Governance Token Trading

DMM: Governance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

