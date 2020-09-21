Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $435.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.98 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.06 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $444.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $408.48.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

NYSE:DPZ opened at $397.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $397.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.78. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $424.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,850 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $293,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,098 shares of company stock valued at $9,394,287 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.