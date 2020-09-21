DraftCoin Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last Week (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One DraftCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Coindeal and YoBit. DraftCoin has a market capitalization of $40,872.50 and $2.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DraftCoin alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DraftCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

DraftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DraftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DraftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.