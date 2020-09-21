DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Price Hits $0.0003

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One DSLA Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DSLA Protocol has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $125,286.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00044312 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00042424 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.76 or 0.04432384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009125 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00057218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00034386 BTC.

DSLA Protocol (CRYPTO:DSLA) is a token. It launched on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,327,959,485 tokens. The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical . The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com

DSLA Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

