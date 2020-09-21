Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.14). Dynavax Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 386.93% and a negative return on equity of 372.34%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

In other news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 50,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $554,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,379.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 14.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,166,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 12.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,988,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,247,000 after buying an additional 552,060 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 16.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,904,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,505,000 after buying an additional 689,170 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 390.3% in the first quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,824,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after buying an additional 3,044,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,026,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after buying an additional 27,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

DVAX stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 86,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,714. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $594.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.95. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.