Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

EGRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $39.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.15. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $542.09 million, a PE ratio of -120.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.46 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,771 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $908,000. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

