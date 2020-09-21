easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,060 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 545 ($7.12) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 660 ($8.62) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 900.68 ($11.77).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 539.60 ($7.05) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 585.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 653.68. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82.

In related news, insider Julie Southern bought 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 561 ($7.33) per share, for a total transaction of £9,935.31 ($12,982.24). Also, insider Charles Gurassa bought 90,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24) per share, for a total transaction of £499,935.14 ($653,253.81). Insiders have acquired a total of 92,085 shares of company stock worth $51,031,651 in the last 90 days.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

