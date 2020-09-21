Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

EVT opened at $20.08 on Monday. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.10.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

