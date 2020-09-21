Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend by 4.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $12.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $14.14.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

