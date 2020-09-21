Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund has increased its dividend payment by 5.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund stock opened at $14.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.53. Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $16.17.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.

