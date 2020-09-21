EATON VANCE MUN/SHS Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ETX)

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has increased its dividend by 0.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS stock opened at $21.49 on Monday. EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $22.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

