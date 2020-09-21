Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 28.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

ENX opened at $11.92 on Monday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $12.70.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

