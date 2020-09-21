Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ETJ)

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has decreased its dividend payment by 18.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd alerts:

Shares of ETJ opened at $9.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33. Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.