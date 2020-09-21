Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has increased its dividend by 0.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE EFR opened at $12.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $11.12. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $13.89.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

