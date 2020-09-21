EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

EATON VANCE SHO/COM has decreased its dividend by 13.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get EATON VANCE SHO/COM alerts:

Shares of EVG stock opened at $11.57 on Monday. EATON VANCE SHO/COM has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for EATON VANCE SHO/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EATON VANCE SHO/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.