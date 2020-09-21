Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

ETO opened at $21.34 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.43.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

