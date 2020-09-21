Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.
Shares of NYSE ETG opened at $15.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $19.07.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd.
Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.