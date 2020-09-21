Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE ETG opened at $15.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $19.07.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. alerts:

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.