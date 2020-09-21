Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ETY)

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.
NYSE:ETY opened at $11.14 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53.
Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Company Profile
Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.