Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ETY)

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.

NYSE:ETY opened at $11.14 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

