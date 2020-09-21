Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has decreased its dividend by 24.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of EXG opened at $7.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.15. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

