eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EBAY. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra raised shares of eBay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of eBay from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.15.

EBAY opened at $48.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. eBay has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that eBay will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,879.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,191,238 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of eBay by 60.5% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $964,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091,030 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 136.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $969,892,000 after buying an additional 10,666,647 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in eBay by 53.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,314,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,162,588,000 after buying an additional 7,736,826 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in eBay by 49.7% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 8,457,726 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $443,608,000 after buying an additional 2,808,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in eBay by 31.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,165,598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $480,735,000 after buying an additional 2,214,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

