EDC Blockchain [old] Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges (EDC)

EDC Blockchain [old] (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 24.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. In the last week, EDC Blockchain [old] has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One EDC Blockchain [old] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EDC Blockchain [old] has a total market capitalization of $4.95 million and approximately $128.00 worth of EDC Blockchain [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EDC Blockchain [old] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,977.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.77 or 0.02074929 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00714414 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002377 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain [old] (CRYPTO:EDC) is a DPoS/LPoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2016. EDC Blockchain [old]’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain [old]’s official website is blockchain.mn . EDC Blockchain [old]’s official Twitter account is @EDCBlockchain

EDC Blockchain [old] Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain [old] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain [old] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain [old] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain [old] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.