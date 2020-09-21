Eidoo (EDO) Price Tops $0.75 on Exchanges

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 20th. Eidoo has a market capitalization of $43.06 million and $597,644.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eidoo token can currently be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00007978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Eidoo has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00044424 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042480 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $486.81 or 0.04443132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009136 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00057271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00034452 BTC.

Eidoo Profile

Eidoo (CRYPTO:EDO) is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 59,634,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,334,955 tokens. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/ . Eidoo’s official website is eidoo.io . Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Eidoo

