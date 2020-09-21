ELA Coin (ELAC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $612,451.00

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 20th. One ELA Coin token can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and DigiFinex. ELA Coin has a total market cap of $4.10 million and $612,451.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ELA Coin has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00240790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00088449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.57 or 0.01407470 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00221198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000705 BTC.

ELA Coin Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain . ELA Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . The official website for ELA Coin is www.elamachain.io

ELA Coin Token Trading

ELA Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELA Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

