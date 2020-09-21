Electra Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last seven days, Electra has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Electra has a total market capitalization of $5.71 million and $10,193.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electra coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Electra Profile

Electra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,573,435,156 coins and its circulating supply is 28,706,278,603 coins. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electra’s official message board is medium.com/@electrafoundation . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

