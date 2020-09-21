Electrum Dark (ELD) Hits Market Cap of $1,876.54

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Electrum Dark token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Electrum Dark has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $1,876.54 and approximately $303.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.00670432 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 58.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.93 or 0.00856245 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000582 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007740 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004178 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Electrum Dark Token Profile

Electrum Dark (CRYPTO:ELD) is a token. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.