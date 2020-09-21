Ellaism Market Capitalization Hits $46,679.38 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Ellaism has a total market cap of $46,679.38 and $1,048.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ellaism has traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.97 or 0.03420483 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00046845 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

