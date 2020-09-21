Elysian Price Tops $0.0008 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Elysian token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Elysian has traded down 28.1% against the dollar. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $79,350.83 and $254,176.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00044424 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042480 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.81 or 0.04443132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009136 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00057271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00034452 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian is a token. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

