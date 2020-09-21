Energycoin (ENRG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.00

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Energycoin has a market cap of $214,354.53 and $4.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energycoin has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009392 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin (CRYPTO:ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Energycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

