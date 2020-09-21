Enigma Price Tops $0.54 on Exchanges (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00004923 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $40.38 million and $1.55 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Enigma has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00651643 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007722 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00036910 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $846.68 or 0.07725361 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000124 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000831 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars.

