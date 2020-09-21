Essentia (ESS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $832,110.57

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Essentia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. Essentia has a market cap of $832,110.57 and approximately $6,458.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Essentia has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00044562 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00042515 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.04431408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009142 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00057219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00034376 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

Essentia is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 880,941,362 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitForex, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

