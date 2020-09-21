Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) PT Raised to $16.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ETH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Shares of ETH opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.48 million, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.27. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.38 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 235.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 50.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.