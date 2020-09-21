Etherparty Tops One Day Trading Volume of $193.00 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $499,882.94 and approximately $193.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Etherparty has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Etherparty token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00044520 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042459 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.01 or 0.04426790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009137 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00057278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00034429 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty (FUEL) is a token. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

