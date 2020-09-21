EUNO (EUNO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. EUNO has a market cap of $1.38 million and $10.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0359 or 0.00000328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.97 or 0.01324076 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001424 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000495 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 40,167,482 coins and its circulating supply is 38,365,276 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

