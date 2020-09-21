Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) had its price target raised by Chardan Capital from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Exicure in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Exicure in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Exicure in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exicure from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.95.

Shares of XCUR opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Exicure has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20.

Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Exicure in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Exicure in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Exicure in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Exicure in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Exicure in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

