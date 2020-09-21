Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.30.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $36.43. 2,029,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,404,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.07. The firm has a market cap of $157.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $73.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

