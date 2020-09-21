Factom (FCT) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Factom has a market cap of $13.39 million and $4,156.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Factom has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Factom coin can now be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00012998 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Poloniex, Cryptopia and BCEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Factom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042470 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00239577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00089216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.90 or 0.01413357 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00216703 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Factom Coin Profile

Factom was first traded on October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,398,587 coins. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Factom’s official website is factom.org . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

Factom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Upbit, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Factom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Factom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.