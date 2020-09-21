FansTime Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $580,656.00 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FansTime token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, CoinMex, HADAX and CoinEgg. FansTime has a total market cap of $645,764.91 and approximately $580,656.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042009 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00240330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00088976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.87 or 0.01414177 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000250 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00217446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000707 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Bit-Z, FCoin and CoinMex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

