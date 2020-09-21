Fantasy Sports Market Capitalization Achieves $47,167.05 (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded 41.8% lower against the US dollar. Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $47,167.05 and approximately $44.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00044659 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042432 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.95 or 0.04410823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009152 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00057264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00034357 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Profile

DFS is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,532,031 tokens. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

