Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Cut to “Sell” at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FMCC. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Federal Home Loan Mortgage from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Federal Home Loan Mortgage from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.86.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Home Loan Mortgage will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

