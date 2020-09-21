Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Lowered to Sell at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Federal National Mortgage Association in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federal National Mortgage Association presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.13.

OTCMKTS:FNMA opened at $2.04 on Thursday. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.05 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of liquidity to the mortgage market and supports the availability and affordability of housing in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

