FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Increased to $243.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank from $150.00 to $243.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FDX. Berenberg Bank set a $280.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $260.33.

NYSE:FDX opened at $242.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.22 and a 200 day moving average of $150.40. FedEx has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $256.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,372 shares of company stock worth $8,199,533. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 215.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

