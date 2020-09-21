Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RACE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ferrari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ferrari from $180.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

NYSE RACE traded down $5.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.56. 7,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,976. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.57. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $127.73 and a 12-month high of $199.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.25, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.79 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,265,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,242,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,528,000 after buying an additional 502,582 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,133,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,939,000 after buying an additional 216,539 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,130,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,497,000 after acquiring an additional 116,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 623.3% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,085,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,538,000 after acquiring an additional 935,000 shares during the period. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

