FIO Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $679,473.00 (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $12.40 million and approximately $679,473.00 worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000031 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000169 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 44.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00102719 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 715,723,823 coins and its circulating supply is 90,017,353 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog . FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

FIO Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.