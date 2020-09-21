First Quantum Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.34.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS FQVLF traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,272. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.50.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

